25-Year-Old Inmate Dies at Weld County Jail; Investigation Underway

Deputies attempted lifesaving measures after discovering the man experiencing an apparent medical emergency early Sunday morning.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 25-year-old man died early Sunday morning, October 18, after Weld County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies discovered him experiencing an apparent medical emergency inside the Weld County Jail in Greeley.

According to information released by the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), deputies found the inmate at approximately 1:55 a.m.

Deputies immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and requested assistance from jail medical personnel and emergency paramedics. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to the jail to investigate. The team is responsible for conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will identify him after notification of his next of kin.

Officials have not disclosed the nature of the apparent medical emergency or determined a cause of death.

Investigators said they will not release additional information until the investigation is complete.

Commander Janet Aguirre of the Erie Police Department is leading the investigation. Michaela Mobley of the Windsor Police Department is coordinating public information on behalf of CIRT.

North Forty News will provide updates as additional information becomes available.