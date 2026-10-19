Downtown Fort Collins Holiday Lighting Ceremony Set for November 6

More than 65,000 lights will illuminate Old Town as Fort Collins kicks off the holiday season with live music, a community gathering, and a new garden-inspired display.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown Fort Collins will glow with more than 65,000 holiday lights on Friday, November 6, as the city celebrates its annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Old Town Square.

The free community gathering will feature live music, a countdown to the lighting, and a new illuminated installation at Oak Street Plaza. The celebration marks the beginning of a downtown lighting season that will continue through February 14, 2027.

Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band will perform on the Old Town Square stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A brief ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., just before the holiday lights turn on throughout downtown.

“There’s a moment right when the lights switch on when you can feel the whole square take a breath and smile,” said Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Director LeAnn Williams.

Williams said the annual tradition also encourages residents to visit downtown shops and restaurants during the winter months.

Fort Collins Connexion, the city’s community-owned broadband utility, sponsors this year’s celebration.

“We’re thrilled to help bring this tradition to life for our community,” said Connexion Executive Director Chad Crager. “Connexion is locally owned by the people we serve, so being part of a night that brings neighbors together feels like a natural fit.”

New Holiday Display at Oak Street Plaza

Visitors will find an additional attraction this year at Oak Street Plaza, where The Gardens on Spring Creek is introducing a special light installation designed for downtown Fort Collins.

The display will offer opportunities for holiday photographs and information about the Gardens’ upcoming Garden of Lights event.

The City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Downtown General Improvement District partner on the downtown lighting program.

Contractor SavATree, LLC installs and removes the lights that decorate more than 334 trees throughout Old Town.

Installation begins each September and takes approximately six weeks to complete. The lights will illuminate downtown each evening from November 6 through February 14.

Street Closures and Parking Information

Residents planning to attend should anticipate increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic around Old Town Square.

Street closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, affecting the following locations:

Walnut Street between College Avenue and Mountain Avenue.

The 200 block of Linden Street between Walnut Street and Jefferson Street.

Mountain Avenue in both directions between College Avenue and Remington Street.

Remington Street between Mountain Avenue and Oak Street. Parking garage access will remain available.

Public parking garages are located at 209 E. Mountain Ave. (Old Town Garage), 120 N. Mason St. (Civic Center Garage) and 165 Chestnut St. (Firehouse Alley Garage).

Attendees are encouraged to consider public transportation, including the Transfort MAX bus service, or to walk, bicycle, or carpool.

Holiday Lighting Ceremony at a Glance

Friday, November 6, 2026

5:30–7 p.m. music | 6:30 p.m. ceremony

Old Town Square, Downtown Fort Collins

Free community event

Additional event information, including street closures and downtown business participation, is available on the City of Fort Collins event page.