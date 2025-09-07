Heart of the Farm Dinner to Celebrate Local Food and Community in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local nonprofit hosts farm-to-table event with music, cocktails, and a four-course dinner

FORT COLLINS – Northern Colorado residents will have the chance to enjoy an evening of fresh flavors and community connection at the upcoming Heart of the Farm Dinner, hosted by The Vegetable Connection. The event will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. at 3992 Michaud Lane in Fort Collins.

Guests will enjoy live music, cocktails and mocktails, vegan options, and a four-course dinner crafted by Santa Elena’s, using locally sourced ingredients from farm partners. The event highlights Northern Colorado’s vibrant agricultural community and emphasizes the importance of supporting local growers.

Tickets are $95 per person and include the whole dinner experience. Proceeds support The Vegetable Connection’s mission to increase access to fresh, local food and to build a stronger, healthier community.

Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at thevegetableconnection.org.

For more information about the event and The Vegetable Connection’s partner farms, visit thevegetableconnection.org/partner-farms.