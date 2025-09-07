Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Warrant Wednesday Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

April Riedel wanted on multiple failure-to-appear charges

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating April Riedel, 39.

Riedel is described as a white female, 5’1” tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Authorities say she is wanted on several failure-to-appear charges, including:

Felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon

Identity theft

Financial transaction device/unauthorized use (multiple counts, including attempts under $300 and between $1,000–$2,000)

Criminal possession of financial devices with three or more different names

Criminal possession of identity documents involving multiple victims

Trespassing (first degree, dwelling)

Residents who know of Riedel’s whereabouts, or who may have seen her, are asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all charges are allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

For more information, visit weldsheriff.com.