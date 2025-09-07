Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Warrant Wednesday Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
April Riedel wanted on multiple failure-to-appear charges
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating April Riedel, 39.
Riedel is described as a white female, 5’1” tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Authorities say she is wanted on several failure-to-appear charges, including:
- Felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon
- Identity theft
- Financial transaction device/unauthorized use (multiple counts, including attempts under $300 and between $1,000–$2,000)
- Criminal possession of financial devices with three or more different names
- Criminal possession of identity documents involving multiple victims
- Trespassing (first degree, dwelling)
Residents who know of Riedel’s whereabouts, or who may have seen her, are asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all charges are allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.
For more information, visit weldsheriff.com.