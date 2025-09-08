Annie the Railroad Dog’s Grave and Garden Restored at Downtown Transit Center

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins honors history, improves sustainability, and announces service adjustments

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A beloved piece of Fort Collins history is receiving new life. With support from the City’s Nature in the City and Xeriscape Incentive Program, Transfort and Community Development & Neighborhood Services have begun restoring both Annie the Railroad Dog’s historic grave and garden, as well as the nearby stormwater basin at the Downtown Transit Center.

Honoring Annie the Railroad Dog

Before buses, the Downtown Transit Center was the site of the Colorado & Southern Freight depot, built in 1906. In 1934, railway crew members rescued a sick, pregnant dog from Timnath and brought her to Fort Collins. They named her Annie. Known affectionately as “the railroad dog,” she became a fixture at the depot until her death in 1948. Annie was buried on-site, her grave marked with a handmade headstone.

Transfort incorporated the gravesite into its plans when it took over the space in 2001. But decades of neglect left the site overgrown. Now, Annie’s garden is being revitalized with drip irrigation and will soon feature native, pollinator-friendly plants. Her grave and headstone remain untouched, while her commemorative plaque is being relocated for easier community access.

In 2005, a mayoral proclamation declared August 27 as Annie the Railroad Dog Day, recognizing her role in the city’s cultural fabric.

Greening the Stormwater Basin

Just north of the Transit Center, the stormwater basin is also undergoing improvements. Three new trees have been planted, with updated irrigation and sprinklers designed to conserve water. Crews will soon replace the turfgrass with native prairie seed mixes to benefit pollinators and wildlife, followed by the addition of live plants this fall.

Service Changes Announced

In addition to restoration efforts, Transfort is implementing service adjustments:

Routes 7 & 19 : Due to staff shortages, these routes will temporarily run once per hour beginning Monday, September 8, until further notice. Both routes typically experience low ridership, and the change will help stabilize service across the system.

: Due to staff shortages, these routes will temporarily run once per hour beginning Monday, September 8, until further notice. Both routes typically experience low ridership, and the change will help stabilize service across the system. FLEX 2 Longmont Stop: Effective September 2, FLEX 2 no longer serves stop 1454 at Bross and Longs Peak. A temporary stop has been established near Coffman Street and 8th Avenue, on the east side of Coffman Street. Riders can connect with RTD regional routes at the nearby 8th & Coffman Park-n-Ride. The FLEX 2 timetable remains unchanged.

Sustainable Impact

Both the restoration and transit updates reflect Fort Collins’ commitment to balancing community history, reliable transportation, and environmental stewardship. By restoring underutilized spaces with native, low-water species and adapting transit services for efficiency, the city continues to prioritize sustainability and stability.

For more information about these projects, visit the City of Fort Collins project page. Learn more about Nature in the City grants at the program website.

Source: City of Fort Collins