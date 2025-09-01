Historic Buckhorn Ranger Station Cabins Now Open for Reservations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Renovated bunkhouse and assistant ranger cabin offer unique overnight stays near Northern Colorado’s high country

LARIMER COUNTY, CO – The U.S. Forest Service has announced that the Buckhorn Bunkhouse and Assistant Ranger Cabin, located at the historic Buckhorn Ranger Station in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District, are now available for public reservation.

Both cabins can accommodate up to four guests, with the bunkhouse featuring accessible facilities. The structures, which once served as housing for rangers, have been carefully renovated in partnership with HistoriCorps and Colorado Preservation Incorporated to preserve their historic character while providing modern comforts.

Buckhorn Ranger Station (Photo courtesy Recreation.gov)

Each cabin is equipped with a kitchen featuring a propane stove, heating, bathroom facilities, and other amenities—offering visitors a rustic yet comfortable experience close to Northern Colorado’s forests and grasslands.

Reservations for the Buckhorn Ranger Cabin, Assistant Ranger Cabin, and Bunkhouse are available through September via Recreation.gov.

Attribution: U.S. Forest Service – Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Pawnee National Grassland