Colorado Invests Nearly $1 Million to Reduce Human-Bear Conflicts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County neighborhoods among recipients of statewide grant program

Northern Colorado communities will benefit from nearly $1 million in new state funding aimed at reducing human-bear conflicts and protecting wildlife. Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that $999,837 will be distributed in 2025 through the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant program to 22 projects statewide.

The program, first established in 2021, supports municipalities, HOAs, nonprofits, and local businesses working on creative solutions to keep bears and people safe. In Larimer County, both Continental North HOA and Davis Ranch HOA received funding for bear-resistant trash receptacles and secured recycling stations. Larimer County Open Space will also install new bear-resistant trash cans at sites with high potential for human-bear interaction.

“These smart investments make it possible for families and wildlife to coexist safely,” said Governor Polis. “By reducing attractants and supporting common-sense strategies, we can protect Colorado’s quality of life while preserving the animals that call this state home.”

Across Colorado, projects include bear-resistant trash enclosures, new public receptacles, education programs, and enforcement measures. Demand for funding continues to grow, with 42 applications this year requesting $2.7 million—nearly double the amount requested last year.

Travis Long, CPW Grant Manager, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “Human-bear conflict measures cannot be successful without cooperation between local communities, wildlife managers, and individuals.”

Local Impact in Northern Colorado

Continental North HOA (Larimer County) – $29,000 awarded to replace residential trash carts with bear-resistant versions.

– $16,000 awarded to secure trash and recycling at a community sorting station. Larimer County Open Space – $30,000 awarded to install bear-resistant trash cans in public areas.

These projects build on years of growing awareness in the region, where neighborhoods in foothill and mountain communities see frequent bear activity.

Staying BearWise

CPW encourages all residents and visitors to adopt BearWise practices, including securing trash, removing attractants, and educating neighbors. Human-bear conflicts are most often traced back to human behavior.

For more information on living safely in bear country, visit cpw.state.co.us/living-bears.