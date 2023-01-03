International Trivia Night with John Roberts

What very large island is located 200 miles northwest of Iceland? Beirut and Tripoli both lie on the coast of which body of water? Do you know the answers or want to find out?

John Roberts, Fort Collins native and traveler extraordinaire will host an International Trivia Night from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The fun and friendly event will feature 50 questions, with six teams competing for prizes. Light refreshments will be served.

Admission for Museum members and non-members is $10 per person, and advance reservations are required at globalvillagemuseum.org. Partial teams or entire six-person teams are welcome with a two-step process. First, team members should make individual reservations. Second, an email with team members’ names must be sent to the Museum’s Outreach Coordinator at outreach@globalvillagemuseum.org. Others will join individuals who register without a team on the night of the event. Registration will close at 5 pm Friday, January 27.

Roberts attended the University of Colorado, the Law School at American University in Washington D.C., and Cornell University in New York. He also volunteered with the Peace Corps, serving in Somalia (1964-1966). From 1967 to 1993, Roberts served as a Senior U.S. Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State, and he lived in 19 different countries on every continent except Antarctica. Languages spoken by Roberts include Somali, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Arabic, Spanish, French, Setswana, Malagasy, and Melanesian Pigin.

Roberts returned to the Peace Corps in 1993 as the U.S. Peace Corps Director for Tunisia, Malta, and the Solomon Islands. In 1999, Roberts returned to Fort Collins and taught International Studies at CSU for nine years. He has volunteered with numerous organizations, from the Rotary Club of Fort Collins to the American Red Cross. In 2010, Roberts helped found the Global Village Museum, where he continues as a board member and donor.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person.

For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.