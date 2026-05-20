Relocating to Northern Colorado: What New Residents Should Know About the Housing Market

Northern Colorado has been drawing new residents steadily for years. Some come for Colorado State University, others for the outdoor access, and a growing number are leaving Denver’s metro area in search of a lower cost of living without sacrificing much of what they came to Colorado for in the first place. Fort Collins sits at the center of that pull. It’s the largest city in the region, the most established in terms of jobs and amenities, and the place most people mean when they say they’re “moving to Northern Colorado.”

Why Fort Collins Draws Newcomers

The appeal isn’t hard to explain. Fort Collins has a functioning downtown, a genuine arts and food scene, and Colorado State University as a consistent economic anchor. The Cache la Poudre River runs through town. Rocky Mountain National Park is about an hour’s drive west. People who relocate here from the Front Range or from out of state frequently cite the same things: the scale feels manageable, the commute to Denver is doable when it’s necessary, and the overall cost of living is noticeably lower than in the city. According to cost of living comparison data from BestPlaces.net, Fort Collins runs about 8.7% cheaper than Denver across housing, transportation, groceries, and healthcare combined.

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That gap matters more when you consider what you get in return. The Fort Collins metro area has grown from around 354,000 residents in 2023 to an estimated 363,000 in 2025, and that growth has come from people making a deliberate choice rather than a default one. The city’s employment base spans university and research jobs, a growing tech and aerospace presence, healthcare, and a well-established small business community. U.S. Census Bureau data puts Fort Collins among the four most populated cities in Colorado, and the broader region has the kind of infrastructure that comes with sustained, steady growth.

Understanding the Fort Collins Housing Market in 2026

For anyone relocating and buying, it helps to have a clear picture of what the market looks like right now rather than relying on what the headlines were saying two or three years ago. According to current Fort Collins market trends, the median list price was $580,450 in April 2026, down from $639,990 the prior year. That correction has brought some buyers back to the table who had been priced out during the peak period, and it’s made the math on a purchase more workable for people coming from markets where they’re carrying equity from a prior home sale.

Despite the price adjustment, Fort Collins is still classified as a seller’s market, meaning demand continues to outpace available inventory. Homes are selling in an average of 33 days, slightly faster than the 35-day average from a year ago, and transaction volume has climbed sharply: 954 homes sold in April 2026 compared to 596 in the same month last year. For relocators, that volume increase is actually reassuring. It means lenders are active, transactions are closing, and the market isn’t stalled. What it also means is that being pre-approved before you start looking isn’t just good advice; in this market, it’s necessary.

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What Buyers Will Find in the Current Inventory

There are currently 1,120 active listings in Fort Collins across all price points and property types. Buyers coming from more expensive markets will find a range that can feel more accessible than what they’ve been used to: single-family homes in established neighborhoods, newer construction in communities like Timnath and Windsor to the east, and townhomes and condos that work well for buyers who want lower maintenance. Browsing Fort Collins homes for sale gives a real-time picture of what’s available and how pricing breaks down by area.

The market can look different depending on the price tier. Entry-level homes below $450K tend to move fast and attract multiple offers. The mid-range from $500K to $700K has the deepest active inventory, which is also where that $580K median sits. Above $800K, days on market are generally longer and there is more room to negotiate terms. New construction is active in several communities just outside Fort Collins proper, including Windsor and Timnath, where buyers sometimes find more square footage for the dollar at the cost of a slightly longer commute.

Schools, Healthcare, and Community Infrastructure

For families relocating with children, the school infrastructure in Larimer County is substantial. The district includes 43 elementary schools, 26 middle schools, and 19 high schools, and Fort Collins also has 10 private schools and 9 charter schools serving different needs and approaches. The presence of Colorado State University raises the floor for public education throughout the region in ways that aren’t always obvious on paper: dual enrollment programs, outreach initiatives, and a community that tends to value academic life.

Healthcare access is solid for a city this size. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital both serve the region and have earned national recognition. For most common healthcare needs, residents are not looking at long drives to find quality care, which is a legitimate consideration for anyone relocating from a larger metro area.

Practical Considerations for Out-of-State and Out-of-Area Buyers

A few things specific to relocating buyers are worth understanding before you make the move. Neighborhoods in Fort Collins have distinct characters that don’t always come through in a listing description. The Old Town area and the blocks surrounding it draw buyers who want walkability and proximity to restaurants and independent shops. Areas along the Harmony Corridor and near Fossil Creek appeal more to families looking for newer construction and direct access to well-regarded schools. Communities closer to Colorado State University have a different energy, with more turnover and more rental activity mixed in with owner-occupied homes.

If you’re selling a home in another state and timing that sale with a purchase in Fort Collins, build in more buffer than you think you need. It’s not that the market is chaotic, but well-priced homes in good condition can go under contract within the first week of listing. Having pre-approval in hand and a local agent who can get you in the door quickly makes a real difference.

One localized detail worth confirming before you fall for a specific property: parts of Fort Collins near the Poudre River corridor and some lower-lying areas carry flood zone designations that affect insurance costs and can complicate certain types of financing. It’s a minor consideration for most buyers, but ask the question early rather than late.

A Market Worth Understanding Before You Arrive

Fort Collins and the broader Northern Colorado region offer the kind of combination that’s genuinely rare at this price point. A real city with actual character, a healthy job market, serious outdoor access, and a housing market that is active without being frantic. The numbers have shifted in a buyer-friendlier direction over the past year, with prices off their peak and inventory running higher than it was during the tightest stretches of the post-pandemic market.

Anyone making the move with a clear, current picture of what the market looks like will be far better positioned than one who’s working from assumptions built on headlines from 2021 and 2022. Current home sale data from the Census Bureau and local listing activity both point to a market that is settling into something sustainable, which is a reasonable foundation for a long-term purchase in a region that has consistently attracted people for the right reasons.