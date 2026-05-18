How Does a Military Protective Order Work?

The U.S. Department of Defense reported thousands of domestic abuse incidents involving service members each year, with military authorities issuing protective measures such as MPOs to reduce risk and improve victim safety.

According to the Department of Defense, military personnel recorded more than 17,000 reports of domestic abuse annually in recent years. A Military Protective Order (MPO) is a legal order issued by a military commander to protect victims of domestic violence, abuse, harassment, or threats involving service members.

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Unlike civilian restraining orders, MPOs are enforceable through military command authority and apply primarily to active-duty personnel. It prohibits communication between the service member and family who are being harassed or abused. It also requires a service member to leave shared housing and restricts access to weapons or military facilities.

In many cases, victims may also seek a civilian protective order for additional legal protection outside military installations.

What an MPO Is and Where Its Authority Comes From

A military protective order functions as an official directive that commanding officers use to instruct service members about whom they must not make contact. The Department of Defense Instruction 6400.06, which addresses domestic abuse regulations in military settings, operates under the authority of 10 U.S.C. § 1567. The standard form used to document an MPO is DD Form 2873.



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MPOs can only be issued against active duty service members and only by the commander of the unit to which the service member is assigned. Commanders have the authority to issue an MPO without conducting a hearing. They can create this order when they receive requests from victims, victim advocates, installation law enforcement officers, or Family Advocacy Program clinicians. The process starts when any person submits their first request.



An MPO operates as a command order, and it does not require judicial procedures because it does not need probable cause, judicial findings, or evidentiary requirements. The commander establishes that the order must be enforced based on the existing conditions.

Aside from MPO, you also have the right to an attorney. You can exercise these rights by hiring an experienced military law attorney and by using your Article 31 right to remain silent, according to https://www.oakgroveattorney.com/.

What an MPO Can and Cannot Require



The terms of an MPO require development based on particular situational details. A commander may include conditions such as the following:



• Direct or indirect contact with the protected person through third parties remains forbidden

• The protected person and specific locations must not be approached

• The military personnel must leave their shared living space

• The individual must stay at least a designated distance away from another person

• The individual must complete both counseling sessions and treatment programs

• The individual must return all government-issued weapons custody cards



What an MPO generally cannot do on its own is restrict possession of privately owned firearms. Under the Lautenberg Amendment to the Gun Control Act, a conviction for a qualifying domestic violence misdemeanor triggers a federal prohibition on firearm possession, but an MPO alone does not carry that prohibition.

A civilian protective order issued by a court often does include firearms restrictions that an MPO cannot replicate. This is one of the key reasons victims living off installation are frequently advised to pursue both an MPO and a civilian protective order simultaneously.

How Long an MPO Lasts and What Happens at Transfer

The military protection order (MPO) remains active until the issuing commander either cancels it or issues a different order according to 10 U.S.C. § 1567. The order remains effective until the service member stops following orders from the officer who issued it.

The MPO will not follow the service member to their new assignment. The losing commander must notify the gaining command of the order, and the gaining commander may elect to continue it by issuing a new DD Form 2873.

Victims should not assume the MPO will carry over automatically. A victim advocate or FAP clinician can assist in contacting the gaining command to request continuation.

The commander must inform relevant civil authorities about MPO issuance within seven days according to 10 U.S.C. § 1567a, while law enforcement agencies on the installation must enter the order into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Civilian authorities can know about the order through this registration system, although they lack power to enforce it.

The Enforcement Gap: On Installation vs. Off Installation

The most important restriction of an MPO affects families who reside outside military bases. Command authority has the power to enforce MPOs, which exist on military bases. Civilian authorities are not permitted to enforce MPOs outside military bases.

Officers who encounter a situation involving an MPO violation off base can contact installation law enforcement to report it and can take action if an independent criminal law has been violated, but the MPO itself is not a civil court order they can act on.



The Uniform Code of Military Justice establishes punishments for MPO violations that occur both on and off military installations. The UCMJ Article 92 treats MPO violations as unlawful order disobedience.

The potential outcomes of cases may lead to non-judicial punishment or a court-martial, which results in pay and allowance forfeiture and possible confinement. Other punishments include a bad conduct discharge or dishonorable discharge in serious cases. The UCMJ enforcement mechanism applies regardless of where the violation occurred.



MPA coverage for families who live off installation, shop, work, and travel through civilian communities is limited to the practical coverage of an MPO. A Civilian Protective Order (CPO) issued by a state court has enforceable power across all territories, including military installations. CPOs must be enforced and honored by commanders who operate on base.



MPO vs. Civilian Protective Order: Key Differences

The different protection methods that victims can pursue through MPOs and CPOs demonstrate how these two methods create better outcomes for victims. The commander issues an MPO while a CPO receives its authorization from a civilian court. The military police officer can issue an MPO within hours after receiving a request, but CPOs need the court process, which includes a preliminary hearing before they can be obtained.

Command authorities enforce military protection orders within the installation area while police officers enforce civilian protection orders throughout all locations, including military bases. The protection order does not restrict individuals from owning personal firearms except for certain protection orders that include the restriction.

The military protection order lasts until there is a change in command, whereas the civilian protection order can remain effective as temporary or permanent protection. The military protection order applies to active duty service members who serve under a specific command, while the civilian protection order applies to all people regardless of their military status.

The military protection order can establish more strict rules than the civilian protection order for service members who face both orders. But ultimately, it must follow the requirements of the civilian court order. Military commanders must enforce CPOs, which civilian authorities issue, because they hold power to do so at military installations.



Reporting a Violation and What Follows

The protected person needs to contact law enforcement at the installation when an MPO gets broken during installation. The violation documentation requires notes and screenshots and photographs to support all future actions. The victim advocate assigned to the case acts as a reporting channel to the command and functions as a direct reporting resource for the case.

The next step requires contacting civilian police when someone needs assistance outside the installation area. Civilian law enforcement lacks the power to enforce the MPO but can still deal with illegal activities while informing installation police about possible infractions. The command might decide to implement UCMJ measures because of the notification process.

The protected person can also contact the commander who issued the MPO or the FAP directly. The commander has several options to respond when someone reports a violation because he can make the order stricter through their formal investigation powers or redirect the issue to military justice for possible Article 92 prosecution.

An MPO Is a Starting Point, Not a Complete Solution

A military protective order delivers actual protective measures that extend throughout its designated boundaries. The command enforcement mechanism operates quickly, and UCMJ consequences for violations can be severe. However, an MPO fails to protect victims because it does not apply to their situations, which occur in civilian areas or after a service member moves to a new posting.



Victims relying solely on an MPO without a CPO may find their protection does not extend to where they spend most of their time. Connecting with a victim advocate, the Family Advocacy Program, or a military legal assistance office early in the process helps ensure both layers of protection are in place and that any gaps between them are understood before they matter.