Jack Shaw Headlines Stand-Up Night in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A rising national comic known for his sharp wit and big-stage presence takes the spotlight at the Moxi Theater for a night of live stand-up.

Comedian and actor Jack Shaw brings his stand-up comedy tour to Moxi Theater on Thursday, January 15, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. The event is open to audiences 18 and older, with reserved tables available for purchase online.

Shaw gained national attention after winning a coveted golden ticket on Kill Tony and has since performed at major venues, including The Comedy Mothership and The Comedy Store. His career also includes appearances in national commercials for brands such as Spectrum, Subway, and Sling TV, as well as acting roles in Hulu’s Good American Family and Tubi’s Game Bros.

Located in the heart of downtown Greeley, the Moxi Theater has been a cornerstone of Northern Colorado’s live entertainment scene since 2013, offering an intimate setting with professional sound, a full-service bar, and easy access to nearby dining and nightlife.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.