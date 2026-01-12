Greeley Woman Charged in Fatal Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A five-year-old girl died after a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 85 and 22nd Street; charges have been filed.

A Greeley woman has been formally charged following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a five-year-old child at a busy Greeley intersection late last month.

According to the Greeley Police Department, Maribel Zavala, 24, faces multiple charges, including careless driving resulting in death, making a left turn in front of approaching traffic, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear a seat belt.

The crash occurred Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at approximately 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 85 and 22nd Street. Investigators say a Ford Focus traveling northbound on Highway 85 attempted to turn left onto 22nd Street when it was struck on the passenger side by a southbound Tesla driven by a 51-year-old woman. The impact caused both vehicles to spin into a semi-truck that was stopped at the intersection.

First responders provided life-saving aid to a five-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus, who was transported in critical condition to the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver. The child later died from her injuries. Her name will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries. The Tesla driver and the 55-year-old semi driver were not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at [email protected].

All charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Greeley Police Department