Japango Fort Collins: Elevating Sushi and Sake in Old Town’s Culinary Scene

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Sushi with Soul in the Heart of Old Town

If you’re craving world-class sushi without leaving Northern Colorado, Japango Fort Collins is a culinary gem that more than satisfies. Nestled on College Avenue in the vibrant heart of Old Town, Japango brings Tokyo’s elegance with a Colorado twist, offering everything from delicate sashimi to inventive rolls and a refined sake list.

(Photo Courtesy Japango Fort Collins)

From Pearl Street to Poudre

Japango’s flagship location in Boulder has long been a favorite among Front Range foodies, but its Fort Collins expansion has made an equally strong impression. With its sleek interior, glowing lanterns, and an atmosphere that blends modern design with traditional Japanese elements, Japango Fort Collins delivers a dining experience as polished as its plating.

(Photo Courtesy Japango Fort Collins)

The Art of the Roll

Signature rolls like the “Japango Firecracker” and “Crab Mango Tango” are visually stunning and flavor bombs of texture, temperature, and umami. For purists, the chef’s selection sashimi platter is a must—each fish slice is impeccably fresh, expertly cut, and elegantly presented.

The menu also shines with cooked offerings like miso-glazed black cod and tender wagyu beef skewers, elevating the experience for those who may be sushi-curious but not fully committed.

(Photo Courtesy Japango Fort Collins)

Sake and Sophistication

Japango’s sake program is among the best in Northern Colorado, with a thoughtful selection curated to pair seamlessly with the menu. Whether you’re a novice or a connoisseur, the staff is knowledgeable and approachable, guiding guests through dry, floral, or fruity notes that complement their meal.

(Photo Courtesy Japango Fort Collins)

Whether it’s a first date, a night out with friends, or a celebratory dinner, Japango balances upscale and inviting. The service is consistently attentive, the ambiance warmly lit and energetic, and the attention to detail unmistakable — from how the ginger is sliced to how the wasabi is freshly grated.

(Photo Courtesy Japango Fort Collins)

Why It Makes the Top Eats List

Japango earns its place on the Top Eats list for elevating sushi in Fort Collins to a fine-dining art form while remaining accessible and community-focused. In a city known for craft beer and comfort food, it’s refreshing to find a place where raw fish becomes a work of art and every bite feels like a small celebration.

Ready for a sushi night that’s a cut above?

You can find Japango Fort Collins at 25 Old Town Square. Visit japangofortcollins.com to explore the menu, make reservations, or check out daily happy hour specials.