United Way Honors Family for Lifetime of Local Impact

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Couple celebrated for decades of leadership strengthening Weld County communities

United Way of Weld County has named Kay and Tom Norton as its 2025 Humanitarians of the Year, recognizing the couple’s decades of service, leadership, and advocacy that continue to influence communities across Weld County and Northern Colorado.

The Nortons’ story is rooted in community. Tom, an engineer-turned-public servant, spent more than 60 years shaping state policies supporting early childhood development, nonprofits, and Colorado communities. Kay, trained in law and driven by environmental and land-use issues, arrived in Greeley in 1976. The two first met at a Weld County Commissioners hearing—an encounter they still recall with humor and appreciation —and a shared belief in responsible community planning ultimately united them.

Their commitment to service was shaped early on: Tom credits his mother’s deep involvement in their Wyoming community, while Kay recalls parents who modeled integrity and civic responsibility. Together, they embraced what they describe as the “three-legged stool” of a thriving community—strong public leadership, a resilient private sector, and active philanthropy.

Over the years, the Nortons championed key projects throughout Weld County, from fundraising for the Union Colony Civic Center to supporting the Greeley Chamber of Commerce’s move to the train station. Their dedication to education led them to advocate for the University of Northern Colorado’s arts and athletics programs and create a scholarship fund for service-minded students.

Their involvement with United Way began in the 1970s and deepened over time. Tom served on the Board of Directors from 2018 to 2024, gaining a firsthand understanding of the organization’s role in uniting partners, reducing service duplication, and directing resources where they can do the most good.

Although now living in the Glenwood Springs area, the Nortons continue to support Weld County programs such as the PASO Institute and remain vocal advocates for strategic philanthropy. Their message for future generations is clear: step forward.

“Weld County is generous,” they shared. “United Way has the potential to raise twice what it does now. But it will take new donors, young leaders, and community-minded families to step forward. Learn what your community needs. Support the organizations doing the hard work. And stand with United Way—because when we all give a little, our community gains a lot.”

United Way of Weld County says the Nortons’ legacy of leadership and service continues to inspire others to strengthen and connect the region.

Find more information at https://UnitedWay-Weld.org.

