Kelsey Cook Brings Nationally Touring Comedy Act to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed comedian, podcast host, and world champion foosball player headlines three-night run at The Comedy Fort.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Comedy fans will have multiple chances to catch nationally touring comedian Kelsey Cook when she takes the stage at The Comedy Fort in downtown Fort Collins June 4–6.

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Cook, whose career has included appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and numerous comedy specials and television showcases, is currently traveling the country on her “Hustler Tour.” Her Fort Collins stop includes performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at one of Northern Colorado’s premier comedy venues.

Raised in a family full of competitive talent, Cook is the daughter of an international yo-yo champion and a professional foosball player. Her unique upbringing often finds its way into her stand-up routines, which blend personal stories, sharp observations, and self-deprecating humor.

Beyond the stage, Cook is known as co-host of the popular Self-Helpless podcast alongside fellow comedians Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. She is also a world champion foosball player and creator of the comedy web series Wrists of Fury, where she surprises unsuspecting comedians with her elite foosball skills.

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The Comedy Fort, located at 167 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins, continues to attract nationally recognized comedians, giving Northern Colorado audiences access to touring acts without having to travel to Denver.

For comedy lovers looking for a night out downtown, Cook’s appearance offers an opportunity to see a performer who has built a growing national following while maintaining a busy schedule at some of the country’s most respected comedy clubs.

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