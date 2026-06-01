Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Larimer And Weld Counties

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday as storms capable of large hail and damaging winds move across northeastern Colorado.

Residents across Larimer and Weld counties should remain weather-aware Monday afternoon and evening after the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering much of northeastern Colorado through 8 p.m.

Community Message

The watch comes after reports of significant hail in Commerce City earlier Monday, underscoring the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms across the region. The watch includes Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Adams, Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, and several eastern Colorado counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that can produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning. While not every community will experience severe weather, residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts and be prepared to seek shelter if warnings are issued.

In Northern Colorado, the greatest concerns include hail, strong wind gusts, and rapidly changing weather conditions during the late-afternoon and evening commute. Outdoor events, recreation activities, and travel plans could be affected if storms intensify.

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The National Weather Service recommends moving indoors at the first sign of threatening weather and keeping multiple ways to receive weather alerts throughout the evening.

Current weather watches, warnings, and forecasts are available through the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/bou/.

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Source: National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center