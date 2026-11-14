Larimer Chorale Celebrates 50 Years With Powerful Carmina Burana Performance

Fort Collins concert brings together adult and children’s voices, professional soloists, and orchestra for a milestone season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One of Northern Colorado’s longstanding musical organizations is celebrating a major milestone with a performance of one of the world’s most recognizable choral masterpieces.

The Larimer Chorale will present Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana on Sunday, November 15, at 2 p.m. in Griffin Concert Hall at Colorado State University’s University Center for the Arts in Fort Collins.

The concert launches the Chorale’s 50th anniversary season, marking five decades of bringing choral music to Northern Colorado audiences.

A Powerful Musical Experience

Known for its dramatic opening chorus, O Fortuna, Carmina Burana explores the unpredictable nature of fortune and the experiences that connect people across generations.

Orff’s composition draws on medieval poetry written in Latin, Middle High German, and Old Provençal French. Its themes range from love and celebration to drinking, gambling, and life’s changing fortunes.

The music moves between thunderous orchestral passages, energetic rhythms, humor, and moments of remarkable tenderness.

For this special performance, the Larimer Chorale will be joined by the Centennial Children’s Chorus, professional soloists, and a full orchestra.

The combination of adult and children’s voices promises a particularly memorable presentation of a work celebrated for its dramatic contrasts and emotional intensity.

Celebrating Five Decades of Music

The performance represents more than the beginning of another concert season.

For 50 years, the Larimer Chorale has given community singers opportunities to perform major choral works while bringing classical music to audiences throughout Northern Colorado.

Its golden anniversary season will continue with holiday concerts in December, a program of classical favorites in the spring, and a special anniversary concert featuring multiple ensembles associated with the organization.

The season also includes plans for a world premiere by Colorado composer Misty Dupuis.

Sunday’s performance offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate that musical legacy while experiencing one of the most exciting works in the choral repertoire.

Event Details

What: Larimer Chorale presents Carmina Burana

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Where: Griffin Concert Hall, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins

Featuring: Larimer Chorale, Centennial Children’s Chorus, professional soloists, and orchestra

Tickets: In-person and livestream options available through the Larimer Chorale

Information: https://www.larimerchorale.org/larimer-chorale-concerts

Whether a longtime admirer of classical music or someone experiencing a major choral performance for the first time, Carmina Burana offers a dramatic way to celebrate 50 years of music in Northern Colorado.