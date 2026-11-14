Driver Arrested After Suspected DUI Incident in Evans

Weld County deputy reports erratic driving, including multiple instances of a vehicle leaving the roadway

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 26-year-old driver was arrested early Friday morning, November 13, following a suspected impaired driving incident in Evans, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a patrol deputy traveling south on 35th Avenue observed a white Ford SUV stopped at the intersection of 49th Street, its right turn signal activated for about 30 seconds.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver then made an unusually wide turn, traveled onto the dirt shoulder, and nearly struck a guardrail before returning to the roadway. The deputy reported seeing the vehicle leave its lane a second time while its turn signal remained activated.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop near 49th Street and Hill N’ Park Drive and identified the driver as Alvaro Perez-Valdez, 26.

During the investigation, deputies determined Perez-Valdez possessed only an adult learner’s permit. The passenger reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license.

Following a DUI investigation, Perez-Valdez was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain a single lane, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, and violating learner’s permit restrictions.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that all charges are accusations and that Perez-Valdez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office