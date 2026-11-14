Fort Collins Man Convicted of Attempted Murder in Brutal Apartment Attack

Jury finds Ethan Campbell guilty on all charges after prosecutors present evidence linking him to a 2024 assault

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Larimer County jury has found Ethan William Campbell guilty of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary in connection with a violent attack on a woman inside her Fort Collins apartment in May 2024.

According to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Campbell was 17 when he entered the victim’s apartment in midtown Fort Collins wearing a mask and repeatedly struck her with a baton.

The victim called 911 on May 4, 2024, reporting that a masked man had broken into her apartment and attacked her. Investigators said the attacker accused her of wrongdoing and demanded that she confess. The woman survived by pretending to be dead, prompting the attacker to flee.

Officers found the victim suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for treatment.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Fort Collins Police Services conducted an extensive investigation but initially struggled to identify a suspect. In November 2024, investigators renewed their appeal for public assistance, leading to a tip identifying Campbell, who lived in the same apartment complex.

A subsequent search of Campbell’s residence uncovered a baton containing the victim’s DNA and a mask matching her description. Campbell was arrested in February 2025.

Prosecutors charged Campbell in adult court because of the severity of the alleged crimes. Following a weeklong hearing, a judge denied his request to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Jury Returns Guilty Verdict

During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented testimony from 40 witnesses and nearly 100 pieces of evidence. Jurors deliberated for approximately six hours before finding Campbell guilty on all three charges.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin praised the victim’s resilience and the investigative work that led to the conviction.

“The severity of this case cannot be understated,” McLaughlin said. “This crime was senseless and unimaginably brutal. The victim demonstrated amazing strength during the assault and throughout this long road to a conviction.”

Campbell faces potential prison sentences of 16 to 48 years for attempted first-degree murder and 10 to 32 years each for first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. The court will determine the applicable sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 20, 2027, at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 4B.

Deputy District Attorney Callan Riedel and Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Hardouin prosecuted the case.

Source: 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.