Live Bluegrass with Kade Robertson Duo at Loveland Aleworks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Bluegrass Month wraps up with an evening of harmony, rhythm, and local craft beer

Loveland Aleworks will close out its January Bluegrass Month with a live performance by the Kade Robertson Duo on Saturday, January 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. The early evening show brings a lively, string-driven sound to the taproom, blending traditional bluegrass roots with upbeat rhythms and warm musical chemistry.

After a well-received solo appearance earlier in the month, Kade Robertson returns with a partner, adding layered harmonies and added energy to the mix. The duo’s playful style and foot-tapping arrangements make the show a natural fit for the relaxed, community-focused atmosphere at Loveland Aleworks, located at 118 West 4th Street in downtown Loveland.

The performance offers a final chance to enjoy live acoustic music as part of the month-long bluegrass celebration, pairing local sound with local beer in a casual setting. Doors are open throughout the afternoon, making it easy to settle in for an early evening of music, conversation, and craft brews.

