Fire Extinguished at Mobile Home on North Timberline Road

Crews contain blaze in Fort Collins neighborhood; no human injuries reported

Firefighters with the Poudre Fire Authority extinguished a structure fire at a mobile home in the 400 block of North Timberline Road, bringing a potentially dangerous situation under control in a busy Fort Collins corridor.

Crews arrived to find flames visible through the home’s roof. Firefighters immediately began assessing the scene while other crews launched an active attack on the fire. Multiple hose lines were deployed due to fire involvement underneath the structure, inside the home, and on the roof.

Firefighters conducted both primary and secondary searches of the residence and confirmed no people were inside at the time of the fire. One deceased cat was found underneath the home. No other injuries were reported.

Several crews remained on scene following suppression operations as the incident was secured and additional information was gathered.

