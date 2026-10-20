Denver International Airport Launches Express Pay for Faster Parking

New license plate recognition system allows travelers to enter and exit airport parking facilities without stopping to pay

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Travelers from Northern Colorado heading to Denver International Airport now have a faster way to park and get on their way, thanks to a new automated payment system designed to eliminate stops at parking gates.

Denver International Airport (DEN) announced the launch of Express Pay on October 13. This parking service uses license plate recognition technology to automatically identify vehicles and process payments when drivers leave airport parking facilities.

The new system, powered by parking technology company Flash, allows enrolled travelers to enter and exit participating parking areas without collecting a ticket, scanning a code, or stopping at a payment machine.

For Northern Colorado residents who regularly travel to DEN from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley and surrounding communities, the service could help simplify the final step of returning home after a flight.

“I am very excited to announce this new way to make parking at DEN easier, more convenient and more efficient,” said Dave LaPorte, interim chief executive officer at DEN. “This enhancement is another step in modernizing our parking operation and helping travelers save time.”

How Express Pay Works

Travelers can enroll in Express Pay before arriving at the airport through the ParkMobile app or register through ParkWhiz by Flash using QR codes posted at DEN.

Once registered, the process is largely automated.

When a vehicle approaches a participating parking entrance, cameras recognize its registered license plate and open the gate. The parking session begins automatically, and the driver receives a confirmation through an app notification or text message, depending on the enrollment method.

When the traveler returns and exits the parking facility, the system recognizes the vehicle again, opens the gate, and processes payment electronically. The system then delivers a receipt by text message.

Drivers can choose between a one-time payment arrangement or automatic payments for future visits.

Those who enroll in autopay can use the automated system on subsequent parking visits without registering again.

Available Across Multiple Parking Options

Express Pay is available at DEN’s garage, economy, and shuttle parking lots, giving travelers the option to use different airport parking facilities.

Airport officials say the technology is intended to reduce congestion at parking exits, particularly during busy travel periods when multiple vehicles may be leaving simultaneously.

The service doesn’t require travelers to change their usual parking arrangements, but enrollment is required to use the automated payment feature.

For travelers driving from Northern Colorado, the new option adds convenience at the region’s major transportation hub.

Travelers interested in enrolling or learning more about the service can visit the airport’s official Express Pay information page.