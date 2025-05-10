Long COVID Art Exhibit Highlights Life with Chronic Illness in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland showcase opens May 9 with reception, artist talk, and upcoming medical panel

LOVELAND, Colo. – A new art exhibit opening this week in Loveland offers a deeply personal and powerful look into the lives of individuals affected by Long COVID—an illness that, according to recent research cited in The Guardian, may reduce quality of life more than advanced cancers.

With over 18 million Americans and nearly 788,000 Coloradans living with Long COVID, the exhibit offers a vital space for expression, awareness, and community connection. It is both by and for people living with chronic and often misunderstood conditions.

The exhibit runs May 9 through June 28 at ArtWorks Loveland, with a public opening reception on Friday, May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to view the work, speak with artists, and learn more about the impact of Long COVID on individuals and communities.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Additional programming includes an artist talk on June 14 at 1 p.m. and a medical panel discussion, with a date and details to be announced. These events aim to deepen public understanding and support advocacy for those coping with the virus’s long-term effects.

This event is part of a growing grassroots effort to highlight Long COVID as both a medical and social issue, particularly relevant as Northern Colorado communities continue to recover from the pandemic’s long tail.

For more information about ArtWorks Loveland, visit: artworksloveland.org.