Rabid Bat Found in Weld County Prompts Public Health Warning

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials urge vigilance and vaccination after Colorado’s first positive rabies case of 2025

MEAD, Colo. – Weld County health officials are urging residents to remain alert after a bat found east of Highland Lake in Mead tested positive for rabies on May 6, 2025. The bat, discovered on May 5 behaving unusually on the ground, marks the first confirmed rabies case in Colorado this year.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) confirmed the diagnosis following laboratory testing by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have come into contact with the bat—either directly or through their pets—on May 5 or 6 to call WCDPHE immediately at (970) 400-2290.

Rabies, a virus that causes nearly 100% fatality if left untreated, is transmitted via the saliva of infected animals, often through bites or open wounds. Bats and skunks are the most common carriers of the virus in Colorado.

“If you notice a bat out during daylight, grounded, or acting aggressively, it’s critical not to touch or handle it,” said public health officials. They also recommend ensuring that all domestic animals—including dogs, cats, horses, and livestock—are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, administered by a licensed veterinarian.

In recent years, dozens of Weld County residents have required post-exposure rabies treatment following interactions with infected animals. While there have been no human deaths linked to rabies in the county, prompt action remains essential. If exposure is suspected, contact your healthcare provider immediately for evaluation and possible vaccination.

Rabies Prevention Tips:

Avoid feeding or touching wild animals.

Vaccinate pets and livestock regularly.

Closely monitor young animals outdoors until fully vaccinated.

Spay or neuter pets to reduce stray animal populations.

For more information about rabies and prevention efforts, visit weld.gov/go/zoonosis.

For after-hours rabies exposure concerns, call Weld County Dispatch at (970) 350-9600 and choose option 1.

Attribution: Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment