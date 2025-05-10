Free Nail Trim and Microchip with Spay/Neuter at Animal Friends Alliance in May

Fort Collins nonprofit offers added incentives to support pet wellness and Northern Colorado families

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – Throughout May, Animal Friends Alliance offers a special promotion to Northern Colorado pet families—free nail trims and microchips for all dogs and cats scheduled for spay or neuter procedures at its Mulberry Campus clinic.

This added service, valued at $35, is part of the organization’s commitment to making preventive pet care more affordable and accessible. The promotion applies to all public appointments during May, excluding feral cats, barn cats, and clients of the PAL+ program.

The nonprofit’s spay/neuter clinic also provides vaccines, heartworm testing, and microchipping to help more local pets live healthy lives and safely return home if ever lost.

“Our mission is to help pets and the people who love them live their best, healthy lives,” said Mariah McCulley, Director of Community Pet Resources. “This offer promotes both wellness and safety by ensuring more animals have permanent identification.”

Appointments must be scheduled during May and can be made online at SavingAnimalsToday.org/clinic, by phone at (970) 484-1861, or via email at [email protected].

Animal Friends Alliance also hosts regular drive-thru vaccine clinics at its Fort Collins and Loveland locations, continuing its mission to provide affordable, preventive care to pets across the region.

Learn more about the spay/neuter program and upcoming vaccine clinics at:

https://www.savinganimalstoday.org/clinic/

