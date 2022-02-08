Longmont Museum Announces Winter Season

Art & Sip, Films, Concerts, Talks, Discovery Days Arts & Crafts, and More

The Longmont Museum officially has recently announced their winter season today with the release of their Winter 2022 Program Catalog and Newsletter. The Museum will host dozens of programs for both children and adults now through early May as part of this season.

Highlights of the season include:

Thursday Nights @ The Museum

February 3 – April 28

6 pm: Galleries, bar, & lounge

6:30 pm: Art & Sip classes

7 pm: Films, concerts, and talks

Art & Sip classes and exhibits as well as film, live music, and conversations in the intimate Stewart Auditorium. Wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks are available for purchase.

February 11, March 11, and April 8 at 2:30 pm

$12 general admission, $10 students/seniors, $8 members

An afternoon of live music in the Stewart Auditorium featuring an eclectic array of musical acts from up and down the Front Range.

Concerts, performances, and other programs in conjunction with leading organizations from the region. This season features Pro Musical Colorado Chamber Orchestra, Boulder Opera, Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, Earth Day Celebration, and more.

January 19 – May 6, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Arts and crafts for ages 2 to 6 with a caregiver. No registration is needed; scholarships are available.

March 4 -6

Shorts programs, documentaries, and feature films from local, national, and international filmmakers for three days in the Stewart Auditorium.

The Museum is also hosting the art exhibit “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper” January 29 – May 15, featuring more than 30 sculptures, installations, and other works created by contemporary Japanese artists.

Although the Museum has resumed full in-person programming, select free Thursday night community events will also be available virtually. To access those programs from your computer or smartphone, visit the Livestream on the Museum’s Facebook page, at longmontpublicmedia.org, or on local Channel 8/880.

In accordance with the Boulder County Public Health order, patrons age 2 and older are required to wear masks while inside the Museum. In addition to masks, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is now required to attend programs held in the Stewart Auditorium. The Museum’s full mask & vaccination policy is available at longmontmuseum.org.

Visit longmontmuseum.org to download the full Winter 2022 Program Catalog and Newsletter from the homepage and to learn more and register for programs.