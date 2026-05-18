How to prepare for your first year at the University of Colorado Boulder

Starting college is one of the most exciting transitions you’ll experience, with new friendships, newfound independence, and the chance to study something you’re genuinely passionate about. CU Boulder offers over 160 areas of study and ranks among the top 50 public universities in the nation, all set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Here’s how to get ahead before you arrive.

Administrative Preparation

The first thing every incoming student should do is bookmark the Buff Portal. This is where your to-do list lives, and missing an item, like incomplete health records or a missing form, can affect your ability to register for classes. Attend any first-year group advising workshops offered by your program; these are specifically designed to walk you through course selection and degree requirements before registration opens. If you’re an in-state student, make sure you’ve applied for and authorized the College Opportunity Fund (COF), which directly reduces your tuition costs and is easy to overlook in the pre-arrival rush.

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Social Setup

Feeling settled before move-in day is easier than you might think. Most residence halls have group chats or online forums where incoming students connect with their RAs and future floormates. CU Boulder’s Buff Connect platform is worth exploring before you arrive, too, as it lists hundreds of clubs and organizations so you can identify a few that genuinely interest you. If you’re living on campus, the MyCULiving Portal helps match you with roommates based on compatible living habits, which can make a real difference to your first semester.

Familiarize Yourself With Safety Precautions

Personal safety is worth thinking about before you get there. Download the Guardian app, which lets you set safety timers when walking alone at night, and save the CU NightRide number in your phone for free, safe transportation after dark. When studying off campus, whether at Norlin Library’s public areas, a coffee shop on The Hill, or anywhere else with shared Wi-Fi, consider using a VPN Chrome extension on your laptop. Research shows that 40% of people have had their information compromised on public Wi-Fi, making it a real risk for anyone logging into student portals or academic accounts on unsecured networks. Also, keep your Buff OneCard secure at all times and never leave your dorm room propped open.

Pack the Essentials

Boulder’s weather is famously unpredictable, and it could be sunny and warm one afternoon and cold and snowing the next, so pack layers and don’t underestimate the need for a proper winter coat. A sturdy backpack that fits your laptop and textbooks comfortably will get more use than almost anything else you bring. Check your dorm’s bed dimensions before buying new bedding, as standard twin sheets often won’t fit, and confirm whether kitchen utensils are provided before spending money on items your room doesn’t need.

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The prep work you do now will make your first weeks at CU Boulder feel far less overwhelming. Get the admin sorted, connect with your community early, and arrive ready to make the most of everything Boulder has to offer.