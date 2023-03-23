Madagascar the Musical National Premiere Opens at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Celebrate National Zoo Lovers Day on April 8 with DreamWorks’ Madagascar the Musical. The live musical will kick off a 12-week national tour with its only Colorado stop at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley, 701 10th Ave..

Tickets for the performance at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 8, start at $32 and can be purchased at UC.Stars.com.

Crack-a-lackin’ Fun

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo, and those hilarious penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo. It’s an adventure the whole family will love, with new original music, high-energy dance numbers, and colorful characters from the iconic film.

2023 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is grateful to the spring 2023 sponsors. Their support allows the UCCC to continue providing the community with world-class entertainment. The spring 2023 semester sponsors include:

· Yoder Family of Companies

· McDonald Toyota

· Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

· Pioneer Press

· UCHealth

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey at celeste.mccorvey@greeleygov. com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is Northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue. It’s owned and operated by the City of Greeley. The venue hosts more than 100 events a year. The lineup includes Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and local dance and school performances.



Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/ UnionColonyCivicCenter.