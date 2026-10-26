Melvin Seals and JGB Bring Jerry Garcia Band Legacy to Fort Collins

Legendary organist and his band take the Aggie Theatre stage October 29 for a night of soulful improvisation.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — The unmistakable sound of the Jerry Garcia Band will return to Northern Colorado when Melvin Seals and JGB perform at the Aggie Theatre on Thursday, October 29, at 8 p.m.

For fans of the Grateful Dead, the Jerry Garcia Band, and the improvisational music that has shaped generations of American rock, the concert offers a chance to experience a tradition that continues to attract audiences across the country.

Seals, best known for his longtime role as keyboardist in the Jerry Garcia Band, helped shape the group’s distinctive blend of rock, blues, gospel, soul, and rhythm and blues. His Hammond B-3 organ became an essential part of the band’s sound, adding warmth and energy to Garcia’s performances.

Today, Melvin Seals and JGB carry that musical spirit forward, combining familiar influences with the spontaneous interplay that makes each performance different.

A Musical Legacy That Continues

The Jerry Garcia Band developed a devoted following alongside Garcia’s work with the Grateful Dead. While the two groups shared a central figure, the Jerry Garcia Band explored a particularly soulful musical direction, drawing inspiration from gospel traditions, classic rhythm and blues, and American roots music.

Seals was a defining contributor to that sound.

His performances gave the music an unmistakable character, with rich organ arrangements and an improvisational approach that let songs evolve naturally.

For longtime fans, a Melvin Seals and JGB concert is a connection to that musical history. For newer listeners, it is an introduction to a style of live performance built around musicianship, collaboration, and the freedom to explore.

A Night for Northern Colorado Fans

The Aggie Theatre in downtown Fort Collins offers an intimate setting for a band whose music thrives on interaction between performers and audiences.

The October 29 performance adds another nationally connected act to Northern Colorado’s live music calendar during a busy fall entertainment season.

Event Details

What: Melvin Seals with JGB

Melvin Seals with JGB When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins

Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins Information: View the event listing

For readers who appreciate live music with history, soul, and the possibility of something unexpected, this performance offers a chance to hear a musical legacy that remains very much alive in Northern Colorado.

Event information comes from the North Forty News community calendar. Readers should confirm ticket availability and admission details with the venue.