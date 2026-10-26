Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Tips in 43-Year-Old Severance Murder Case

Investigators renew their appeal for information about the 1983 stabbing death of Alex Casimiro Morado near Severance.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve a murder that has remained unsolved for 43 years.

Alex Casimiro Morado was stabbed to death in October 1983 following an argument along a rural Weld County road. Investigators are renewing their call for information that could help determine what happened.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morado was spending time with a group of people at Bruce’s Bar in Severance on October 23, 1983.

After the group left the bar, they argued along Weld County Road 74, about five miles east of Eaton.

Two days later, Morado’s body was discovered in an irrigation ditch west of the intersection of Weld County roads 74 and 27, near Severance. Investigators determined he had been stabbed to death.

More than four decades later, the Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or disclosed additional details about the original investigation in their latest public appeal.

Anyone who remembers the events surrounding October 23, 1983, or has information about Morado’s death is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Even information that may have seemed insignificant at the time could help investigators revisit the case.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office, October 25, 2026. Original public appeal.