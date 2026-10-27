Denver International Airport Opens New Arrivals Area, Security Checkpoint as Great Hall Renovations Continue

New passenger spaces and the return of historic public artworks mark another milestone in the airport’s ongoing terminal transformation.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver International Airport has opened a redesigned international arrivals gathering area, a new security checkpoint, and several restored public art exhibits as construction on its Great Hall renovation continues.

The improvements, announced October 22, are part of the airport’s multiyear effort to modernize the Jeppesen Terminal. The overall Great Hall Program is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2027.

For Northern Colorado travelers who regularly use Denver International Airport, the changes offer new ways to navigate the terminal, especially when meeting arriving passengers or returning from international flights.

New Arrivals Area Opens Ahead of Holiday Travel

The newly completed north end of the terminal includes a designated meeting area outside international arrivals on Level 5.

Passengers returning to the terminal from the A Bridge on Level 6 can now use elevators, escalators or stairs to reach Level 5, providing access to baggage claim, ground transportation and terminal exits.

The redesigned space includes seating, an information booth and public artwork.

“DEN passengers have been exceedingly patient during the Great Hall renovations, and we are excited to reveal these new areas as they are completed,” said Jim Starling, the airport’s chief construction and infrastructure officer.

Starling said the new gathering area will provide families and friends with a welcoming place to meet arriving travelers before the busy holiday season.

New Security Checkpoint Adds Eight Lanes

The airport has also opened a North Security Checkpoint on Level 5, featuring eight screening lanes.

The checkpoint operates daily from 12:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and is intended primarily to provide international passengers continuing their journeys with convenient access to TSA screening.

However, airport officials caution that lane availability may be limited.

Travelers using TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, along with passengers requiring special assistance, should continue using the East and West Security Checkpoints on Level 6 as their primary screening locations.

The new checkpoint supplements existing security operations rather than replacing the airport’s main screening areas.

A bronze sculpture honoring aviation pioneer Captain Elrey B. Jeppesen, created by artist George Lundeen, stands in the renovated Great Hall at Denver International Airport. The restored exhibition celebrates Jeppesen’s contributions to modern aerial navigation. (Photo courtesy of Denver International Airport)

Historic Artworks Return to the Great Hall

Beyond the passenger improvements, the airport is returning four significant public art installations to the Jeppesen Terminal after years in storage during construction.

The restored works reflect Colorado’s cultural history, Native American heritage, and aviation legacy.

Among the returning installations are:

– Mile High and Rising: Artist Marcus Akinlana’s mural celebrates the adventure, optimism and contributions of African Americans in Colorado and the Old West. The airport worked directly with Akinlana to restore the piece for its new location.

– La Memoria de Nuestra Tierra: Judith Baca’s mural explores migration, family history, and the stories preserved in the land. The work includes the experiences of Mexican families who traveled north during the Mexican Revolution of 1910–1917, including those who settled in Colorado to work in railroads and mines.

– Spirit of the People: A Native American Exhibition: Originally commissioned for the airport’s 1995 opening, the exhibition documents Native American history and contemporary life through photographs, paintings, and historical narratives. The returning installation includes 23 photographs and six paintings by Native artists. Airport officials worked with Native community members and representatives connected to the original exhibition to develop its updated presentation. A blessing ceremony is planned for November.

– Tribute to Elrey Jeppesen: Sculptor George Lundeen’s tribute to aviation pioneer Captain Elrey B. Jeppesen has returned alongside historical artifacts and reproductions of early aviation navigation diagrams. Jeppesen, whose name identifies the airport terminal, helped establish modern aeronautical charting through maps he originally developed as an airmail pilot.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the restored installations are an important part of the airport’s identity.

“As we bring down the construction walls in the final phase of the Great Hall, travelers will see more than new gathering spaces – they’ll experience Colorado’s story coming back to life through the return of iconic artworks,” Johnston said.

A new staircase and escalators connect Level 6 with the renovated Level 5 arrivals area at Denver International Airport, improving passenger access to baggage claim, ground transportation and terminal exits. (Photo courtesy of Denver International Airport)

Construction Continues Through 2027

The latest openings represent another phase of the Great Hall Program, which has gradually transformed passenger circulation, security screening and public spaces inside the terminal.

Additional sections are scheduled to open as construction progresses toward substantial completion at the end of 2027.

Travelers should continue checking current airport information before departure, particularly for security checkpoint availability and terminal access.

More information is available at Denver International Airport’s official website.

Source: Denver International Airport