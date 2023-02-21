Metropolitan Theatres Brings the IMAX Experience to Loveland

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX at the Promenade Shops at Centerra will Feature IMAX with Laser: IMAX’s Most Advanced Theatre Experience

Metropolitan Theatres brings IMAX® to its MetroLux 12 Theatres + IMAX at the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland making it the only IMAX® in Northern Colorado. The IMAX theatre will feature IMAX® with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced theatre experience that delivers crystal clear IMAX laser projection and next generation IMAX precision sound to transport moviegoers into blockbuster films like never before on MetroLux’s 70-foot screen. The new IMAX auditorium featuring plush luxury recliner seating opened February 10.

Metropolitan Theatres also operates the region’s first dine-in cinema, the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry in Downtown Loveland located at 285 E. 3rd Street.

IMAX with Laser has been designed from the ground up exclusively for IMAX screens. The experience is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver crystal clear images, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen.

The new experience also features next-generation IMAX precision sound and 12-channel sound technology, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion

With IMAX with Laser, guests at the MetroLux Theatres located at the Promenade Shops Centerra, at 6085 Sky Pond Drive in Loveland will experience:

Sharpness : Experience incredible detail in every image with a sharper, clearer and crisper picture that delivers a heightened level of realism on the biggest screens.

: Experience incredible detail in every image with a sharper, clearer and crisper picture that delivers a heightened level of realism on the biggest screens. Brightness : Laser brings an increased level of brightness to fill IMAX screens with the most vivid and lifelike images in 2D and 3D.

: Laser brings an increased level of brightness to fill IMAX screens with the most vivid and lifelike images in 2D and 3D. Contrast: Dramatically greater contrast levels in each frame provides a level of depth that draws audiences into the movie.

Dramatically greater contrast levels in each frame provides a level of depth that draws audiences into the movie. Color: The widest range of colors available to filmmakers so they can present more vibrant, deeper, and richer colors in IMAX than ever before.

The widest range of colors available to filmmakers so they can present more vibrant, deeper, and richer colors in IMAX than ever before. Sound: Whether it’s a pin drop or feeling the heart-palpating force of a volcano, with next-generation IMAX precision sound, audiences will experience a new kind of powerful, immersive sound they can feel.

When IMAX opened, movie-goers had the opportunity to see AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Followed by ANT-MAN and the WASP: QUANTUMANIA on February 17. The films are digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology.

“We are thrilled to bring the IMAX experience to movie-goers in Northern Colorado, and are thankful for the support from the City of Loveland and the Promenade Shops at Centerra who were integral in helping to make this happen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres.

“Adding the incredible technology of an IMAX to the Metrolux Theatre in Loveland is a major draw for locals and tourists. We are grateful that the Metropolitan team worked hard throughout the pandemic to see this to completion,” said Kelly Jones, Director of Economic Development for the City of Loveland

Metropolitan Theatres is a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit based in Los Angeles, California, that was launched in 1923. Metropolitan currently operates 15 theatres with 86 screens in southern California, Colorado, and Utah with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. For additional company information, please visit www.metrotheatres.com .

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX’s network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX theater systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).