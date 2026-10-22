Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo Heads to Loveland October 23–24

Top professional rodeo competitors will compete for regional honors during three performances at The Ranch.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Some of the region’s top professional rodeo competitors will gather in Loveland October 23–24 as the 2026 Boot Barn Mountain States Circuit Finals returns to The Ranch Events Complex.

The two-day championship features competitors who have earned their places through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit standings.

The finals offer a key opportunity in the regional rodeo season, letting qualifying athletes compete for circuit honors after months of competition.

Three performances are scheduled: Friday, October 23, at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday, October 24, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The competition brings the excitement and athletic skill of professional rodeo, with events testing riders’ strength, timing, balance, and horsemanship.

The championship also lets Northern Colorado residents experience a major Western sporting tradition without traveling far from home.

Beyond the arena competition, the event includes vendors and public awards celebrations. According to The Ranch, awards ceremonies will follow the Friday and Saturday evening rodeo performances, with live music, dancing, and a cash bar.

The event is part of the Mountain States Circuit’s championship calendar and highlights the continuing importance of rodeo and Western heritage throughout the region.

Spectators will have three opportunities to watch professional competitors in a championship setting.

Event Details

What: 2026 Boot Barn Mountain States Circuit Finals

2026 Boot Barn Mountain States Circuit Finals When: Friday, October 23, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 24, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, October 23, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 24, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Where: The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland

The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland Information and tickets: The Ranch Events Complex

Additional concerts, community celebrations, and sporting events are listed in the North Forty News Events Calendar.