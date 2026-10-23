Fort Collins 911 Dispatchers Answer More Than 6,300 Emergency Calls in September

Fort Collins Police Services said dispatchers answered emergency calls in an average of 3.18 seconds.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — When someone calls 911 in Fort Collins, a dispatcher answers first and works to connect them with emergency assistance. In September 2026, those dispatchers answered 6,352 emergency calls, with an average answer time of just 3.18 seconds.

According to monthly data released by Fort Collins Police Services, the city’s emergency communications team also handled 7,956 non-emergency calls, bringing the combined total to 14,308 calls during September.

The department reported 7,769 law enforcement calls and 2,460 fire and emergency medical services calls during the month. Dispatchers also recorded 337 DCR launches.

The figures highlight the daily workload of the emergency communications professionals who coordinate responses involving Fort Collins Police Services, Poudre Fire Authority, Wellilink Protection District and UCHealth.

Dispatchers serve as an essential link between people experiencing emergencies and the first responders sent to help. Their responsibilities include gathering critical information, coordinating emergency resources, and communicating with responding personnel.

October Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness

Alongside its September call statistics, Fort Collins Police Services is recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The department is encouraging residents to learn how to recognize relationship abuse and connect people experiencing domestic violence with confidential support.

Individuals seeking information about warning signs of abuse, safety planning, or available resources can visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The hotline also provides confidential assistance at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Fort Collins Police Services emphasized that public safety involves more than emergency response times. It also depends on community awareness, compassion, and helping neighbors access support when they need it.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services, September 2026 emergency communications report.