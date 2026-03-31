Muse Announces Colorado Stop On 2026 Tour

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado fans can catch global rock band Muse live this summer as part of their newly announced North American tour.

The GRAMMY Award-winning group will perform on August 18 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, bringing their latest music and large-scale live production to Colorado.

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Muse revealed the tour alongside details of their upcoming album The Wow! Signal, set for release June 26 via Warner Records. The tour begins July 5 and spans major cities across the United States and Canada, with support acts including Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man, and The Temper Trap on select dates.

For fans in Northern Colorado, the Greenwood Village stop offers a nearby opportunity to see one of the world’s most recognized live rock acts without traveling far. The band is known for cinematic performances, blending alternative rock with visual storytelling and high-energy stage production.

Photographer: www.lukedyson.com

The new album draws inspiration from the mysterious “Wow! Signal,” a real 1977 radio transmission from space that sparked decades of scientific curiosity. Early releases, including the lead single “Be With You,” hint at themes of cosmic discovery and human connection.

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Tickets for the tour go on sale April 3, with presales beginning March 31. Additional details, including VIP packages and ticket options, are available through the band’s official site at https://muse.mu.

For Colorado concertgoers, the August show adds to an already active summer concert season, bringing an internationally recognized act to the Front Range and contributing to the region’s growing reputation as a major live music destination.

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Source: Warner Records / Live Nation