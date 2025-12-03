Colorado Casino Revenue Rises in October

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Black Hawk and Cripple Creek Drive Growth as Tribal Sports Betting Dispute Continues

Colorado’s three mountain casino regions generated more than $94 million in gaming revenue in October, marking a 3.9% increase over the same month last year. The latest figures highlight growing economic activity in the state’s tourism corridors, with ripple effects felt across Northern Colorado.

Black Hawk led the state with $71.1 million in revenue, up from $68.3 million last October. Cripple Creek posted the most substantial percentage jump, rising 5.3% year-on-year to $16.9 million. Central City was the only market to decline, dipping 2.9% to $6.18 million. Despite that drop, statewide totals still moved upward due to strong performances in the other two regions.

The new revenue numbers arrive as Colorado tribes continue challenging a federal ruling that limits their authority over tribal sports betting. Industry watchers say the dispute—which could influence how wagering is taxed and regulated—has implications that extend throughout the state, including how gaming revenue supports local services and tourism-driven economies.

“Colorado’s casinos delivered a healthy October, with revenue up nearly four percent year-on-year and Black Hawk and Cripple Creek both pushing higher,” said Alex Murphy, Digital PR Specialist at Casinos.com. “These results land at a moment when the state’s wider gaming structure is under real legal scrutiny, with tribal challenges to the sports betting ruling putting long-term market rules in the spotlight.”

Northern Colorado residents who follow statewide policy shifts—particularly those shaping tax revenues, tourism dynamics, and legal questions around sports wagering—may see further impacts as the federal dispute evolves.

