Open Streets Celebrates 10 Years with Car-Free Festival on Lady Moon Drive

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado families, businesses, and artists come together Sunday, Sept. 14 for free music, art, food trucks, and active community fun

Fort Collins will host the 10th annual Open Streets event on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing down Lady Moon Drive between Le Fever Drive and Shallow Pond Drive to create a vibrant, car-free space for families and neighbors to gather, explore, and celebrate active transportation.

Open Streets transforms approximately 1–2 miles of roadway into a family-friendly zone that encourages walking, biking, scooting, and rolling through a dynamic route packed with live performances, art installations, and local vendors.

The event features live music from:

Bourbon Brass Band (10 a.m.–1 p.m)

(10 a.m.–1 p.m) Shtonk Brass Band (1–3 p.m)

(1–3 p.m) Wes Watkins (noon–2 p.m)

(noon–2 p.m) Greyrock Jazz Band at Lady Moon & Shallow Pond Drive (1–3 p.m.)

at Lady Moon & Shallow Pond Drive (1–3 p.m.) School of Rock and Polaris Youth Stage at Lady Moon & Saber Cat Drive (10 a.m.–3 p.m)

In a nod to local environmental awareness and public art, the City’s Art in Public Places Program and Stormwater Utility will highlight the Storm Drain Mural Project, with temporary murals painted by local artists Werner Schreiber and Mary Stevens to educate about local watershed protection. Full details on the project are available via the City’s site: fcgov.com/artspublic/storm-drain-murals.

For residents along the route, organizers ask that vehicles be parked in driveways or on side streets to keep the corridor open. Emergency vehicles and police will be present throughout, and detour plans have been mailed to affected households.

Open Streets not only celebrates active transportation but also fosters connections among local families, artists, businesses, and civic programs—reinforcing the vibrant, health-focused spirit of Northern Colorado.

Ready to join the fun? Bring your family, friend, or furry companion and “Ride the Route” this Sunday—from live beats and art to tasty bites and fun installations. Head to NorthFortyNews.com for more on how to participate and what to explore!

Source: City of Fort Collins Open Streets