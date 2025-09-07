Bears on the Move: CPW Urges Northern Colorado Residents to Secure Trash as Fall Activity Peaks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Black bears are searching for up to 20,000 calories daily, raising the risk of encounters in neighborhoods and towns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As fall sets in, black bears across Northern Colorado are entering hyperphagia—a period when they spend up to 20 hours a day searching for food to build fat reserves for winter. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging residents to secure trash, pet food, bird feeders, and other attractants to reduce bear-human conflicts.

CPW reports that nearly half of bear incidents in 2024 occurred between August and October. With natural food sources becoming scarce, bears often wander into urban areas, where unsecured trash or backyard grills can create dangerous situations. Bears that become comfortable around people can damage property or pose risks to public safety.

To illustrate the urgency, CPW notes that a bear consumes the equivalent of 20 chicken sandwiches, 10 orders of fries, and 10 milkshakes—roughly 20,000 calories—every single day in fall. That drive for calories can push bears into populated areas unless communities stay vigilant.

Living BearWise in Northern Colorado

As part of the BearWise® initiative, CPW reminds residents to:

Never feed or approach bears.

Secure food, garbage, recycling, and grills.

Remove bird feeders during active bear season.

Feed pets indoors or remove dishes promptly.

Alert neighbors when bear activity is spotted.

For those enjoying Northern Colorado’s trails and campgrounds, CPW also encourages carrying bear spray, camping safely away from food sources, and leashing dogs at all times.

“Human-bear conflicts are almost always caused by human behavior,” CPW said. “Living BearWise is the most effective way to prevent problems and keep Colorado’s bears wild.”

For more information on living safely with bears, visit cpw.state.co.us/living-bears.

Information provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.