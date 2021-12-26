Opera Colorado and The Stanley Hotel Present the Operatic Adaptation of The Shining  

This exclusive experience, a fundraiser for Opera Colorado’s education programs, includes lodging, elegant dining, and performance of highlights from Moravec & Campbell’s The Shining.

Opera Colorado and The Stanley Hotel join forces to offer a one-of-a-kind event on February 5 and 6, 2022, that explores the operatic adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, The Shining. Guests are invited to experience an exclusive preview of the opera’s most dramatic moments in their adaptation of The Shining. Guests enjoy a one-night stay at The Lodge at The Stanley, complete with an elegant cocktail hour, dinner, and a breakfast Q&A with the opera’s composer and librettist. All proceeds, totaling over $100,000, will benefit Opera Colorado’s Education and Community Engagement Programs.

“We are proud to present The Shining at the hotel that inspired Stephen King’s book. Our hotel was built in 1909 and the Concert Hall is also an amazing part of our history. We invite friends and supporters of Opera Colorado to join us for a truly amazing performance of The Shining where it all began, at the Stanley Hotel,” says John Cullen, President of the Grand Heritage Hotel Group.

“Opera Colorado is thrilled to partner with The Stanley Hotel to shed light on this exciting, new opera we are bringing to Denver this winter. The combination of exquisite food and captivating music against the backdrop of the iconic Stanley will be a unique experience for our guests and artists alike,” says Greg Carpenter, Opera Colorado’s General & Artistic Director.

The Shining, an opera by composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel and tells the story of Jack Torrance’s descent into madness at the secluded Overlook Hotel, famously inspired by Colorado’s own Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. The opera had its world premiere in 2016, and Opera Colorado will be the second to present it in February and March 2022, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. During this weekend-long event, guests will experience an exclusive preview of highlights from the opera performed by members of our internationally acclaimed cast.

The Stanley Hotel will generously contribute all funds received to Opera Colorado’s Education and Community Engagement Programs. During a typical season, these programs reach over 45,000 students and life-long learners throughout the state, bringing touring productions, customized workshops, and literacy programs to Colorado’s diverse communities.

“We are facing so many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a changing education landscape—fewer teachers, fewer music programs—and this support is critical to helping us rebuild relationships and ensure our community has access to the arts education it needs. The impact of our partnership with The Stanley will be felt for years to come,” says Cherity Koepke, Opera Colorado’s Director of Education & Community Engagement.

The immersive weekend at The Stanley Hotel, priced at $2,000 per room (maximum occupancy of two), includes:

An intimate performance of highlights from Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s The Shining in the Stanley Concert Hall.

A one-night stay at The Lodge at The Stanley, offering a historic boutique experience and a variety of amenities including updated rooms and a relaxing lounge. King, Queen, and Suite rooms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

An elegant cocktail hour and three-course dinner at The Lodge at The Stanley (black tie optional).

Continental breakfast featuring a Q&A with Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell, the composer, and librettist of The Shining, in the Stanley Concert Hall (casual).

To reserve your weekend experience, visit stanleylive.com.

For more information about current and future programming at Opera Colorado, contact Jennifer Colgan at jcolgan@operacolorado.org. For more information about Opera Colorado’s Education and Community Engagement Programs, visit operacolorado.org/education.