Pickin’ On the Dead Brings Bluegrass Roots to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Tyler Grant–led project reimagines Grateful Dead classics with acoustic firepower at Aggie Theatre

Fort Collins music fans can expect a unique spin on a legendary songbook when Pickin’ On the Dead takes the stage Thursday night at the Aggie Theatre. The late-night show blends the improvisational spirit of the Grateful Dead with bluegrass, Americana, and jam-driven musicianship, led by acclaimed guitarist Tyler Grant.

Rather than recreating concerts note-for-note, Pickin’ On the Dead focuses on reinterpretation—pulling familiar songs apart and rebuilding them with flatpicking precision, tight harmonies, and extended instrumental passages. The result is a sound that feels both reverent and fresh, appealing to longtime Deadheads and curious listeners alike.

The lineup features seasoned Colorado musicians who bring depth and chemistry to the performance, moving fluidly between acoustic textures and full-band energy. Audiences can expect a mix of well-known favorites alongside deeper cuts, delivered with the kind of risk-taking and musical conversation that defined the original band’s legacy.

The show is open to all ages, though guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open ahead of the 8 p.m. start, with music running late into the night.

Tickets are available at: axs.com

