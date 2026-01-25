Suspicious Package Prompts Greeley Evacuations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police evacuate residents as a precaution; item later confirmed harmless.

Greeley police responded Friday evening to reports of a suspicious package in the 700 block of 15th Street, prompting evacuations and a temporary shelter-in-place for nearby residents.

Officers arrived around 5:15 p.m. and, out of an abundance of caution, evacuated residents from a nearby apartment complex while issuing a shelter-in-place for the surrounding area. Greeley-Evans Transit provided a bus on scene to offer warmth for displaced residents during the response.

The Greeley/Weld Regional Bomb Squad examined the item and determined it was a discarded object and not hazardous. No injuries were reported, and the shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police reminded residents to avoid touching suspicious items and to report concerns immediately by calling 911.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department