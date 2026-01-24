New Hate Crime Hotline Launches Locally

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eighth Judicial District adds reporting option to reduce barriers and support victims

Residents across Larimer and Jackson counties now have a new way to report bias-motivated and hate crimes with the launch of a dedicated hotline by the Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District.

The new Bias-Motivated and Hate Crime Hotline was developed following community members’ concerns about how to safely report incidents, what qualifies as a bias-motivated crime, and how victims are supported during investigations. District Attorney officials say the hotline is intended to reduce fear and hesitation that can prevent incidents from being reported, while complementing existing law enforcement processes.

“This is about making sure people have their voices heard,” said Gordon P. McLaughlin. “Every call that may have otherwise gone unreported is another opportunity to support a victim and hold an offender accountable, helping us build a safer community for everyone.”

The hotline is not an emergency number. Anyone experiencing a crime in progress or an immediate threat should call 911. Victims are still encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, with the district attorney’s hotline serving as an additional reporting option rather than a replacement.

Under Colorado law, a bias-motivated crime is defined as a crime motivated, in whole or in part, by bias against race, color, ancestry, religion, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or transgender identity. The District Attorney’s Office does not ask for or track immigration status when reports are made.

If a reported incident appears to involve a crime, the District Attorney’s Office will coordinate with local law enforcement partners to support investigation and prosecution. Officials also encourage reporting hate incidents that may not rise to the level of a crime, noting that documentation helps the community better understand the scope of bias-related behavior and how to address it.

The Bias-Motivated and Hate Crime Hotline operates 24/7 at 970-498-7150, though messages are not monitored on weekends. Additional information is available at https://www.larimer.gov/bias-and-hate-motivated-crime and at https://www.larimer.gov/da.

