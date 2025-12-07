Portrait Exhibit Celebrates Bold Women at Loveland Museum

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland’s Main Gallery Highlights Stories of Strength and Inclusion

The Loveland Museum invites Northern Colorado residents to experience Look Again: Portraits of Daring Women, an exhibition honoring groundbreaking women whose contributions were overlooked in their time. The show is open now through April 4, 2026, with regular public viewing available on Thursday, December 11.

Featuring the work of Massachusetts-based printmaker Julie Lapping Rivera, the exhibit showcases an ongoing portfolio of woodcut and collage portraits inspired by the New York Times “Overlooked” series. Each portrait amplifies the stories of women and other marginalized individuals who shaped history despite discrimination and limited visibility.

Rivera—who teaches woodcut at Smith College and Zea Mays Printmaking—created this work to offer a positive, inclusive message for visitors. The collection encourages viewers to “look again” at history and recognize the people whose legacies deserve to be seen and celebrated.

Northern Colorado art lovers can explore these mighty works in the Loveland Museum’s Main Gallery, located at 503 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Learn more about the exhibit at: https://www.thelovelandmuseum.org/exhibits/

