Vehicle Linked to Missing Loveland Woman Found Near Timnath

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities Recover Submerged SUV; Identification of Occupant Pending

Larimer County investigators have located the vehicle connected to missing Loveland-area resident Kaylee Russell, marking a significant development for communities across Northern Colorado that have closely followed the search.

On the afternoon of December 4, around 2:00 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Evans Police Department responded with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to a single-vehicle crash site near Timnath. A black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan — confirmed as the vehicle driven by Russell when she was last seen on November 30 — was discovered submerged in a canal off Larimer County Road 1, east of the roadway.

Divers reported seeing a body inside the vehicle. Authorities say identification will not be made until the recovery process is complete.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

This update follows North Forty News’ earlier coverage of Russell’s disappearance:

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/missing-loveland-area-woman-last-seen-near-i-25-police-seek-publics-help/

Find more Northern Colorado news at https://northfortynews.com.

Attribution: Colorado Bureau of Investigation