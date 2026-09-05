Poudre Fire Authority Plans 9/11 Stair Climb

Public invited to Canvas Stadium for 25th anniversary remembrance

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Poudre Fire Authority will join community members at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 11 for a stair climb honoring those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and those lost in the 25 years since.

The 9/11 Stair Climb is open to the public, with no registration or participation fee required. Doors at Canvas Stadium will open at 5 p.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. The stair climb is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Poudre Fire Authority said the gathering is intended to remember first responders who gave their lives in service, civilians killed in the attacks and others who have been lost during the quarter-century since 9/11.

“We invite you to come join us as we climb in memory of all we have lost,” Poudre Fire Authority said in announcing the event.

Special event T-shirts will be available during the climb, with proceeds supporting the 1945 Foundation, which assists Poudre Fire Authority firefighters and their families during times of need.

The 2026 observance marks 25 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Event Details

What: Poudre Fire Authority 9/11 Stair Climb

When: Friday, Sept. 11; doors open at 5 p.m.; ceremony at 6 p.m.; climb at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Cost: Free; no registration required

Source: Poudre Fire Authority