Livermore Community Unites for Historic Celebration

Salute to Mountains & Plains honors anniversaries from America’s 250th to local milestones

By Rene Lee | Livermore Community Hall

LIVERMORE, Colo. — 2026 is an extraordinary year for both the nation and Colorado, and communities in northern Larimer County are coming together to make sure their own history is part of the celebration.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Salute to Mountains & Plains will fill Livermore Community Hall and its grounds with speakers, demonstrations, games, food, music, and activities celebrating the people and places that have shaped the region.

The timing carries special significance. The United States is celebrating 250 years, while Colorado marks 150 years of statehood.

Northern Larimer County has plenty of milestones of its own. Larimer County is 165 years old, and the Virginia Dale Stage Station marks 163 years. The Forks Mercantile & Saloon celebrates 152 years, while the Livermore Woman’s Club reaches 130 years.

The gathering will also celebrate 80 years of Livermore Community Hall, a building that continues to serve as a gathering place for the rural community.

But Salute to Mountains & Plains is about more than looking backward. The event reflects the community spirit that has sustained the area for generations.

Numerous local organizations have worked together to organize the celebration, including Livermore Community Hall, Livermore Woman’s Club, Glacier Gals, Mountain Gals, Mountain Meadows Quilters, Livermore Wranglers 4-H Club, Red Feather Community Association, Red Feather Historical Society, and Virginia Dale Community Club.

Their collaboration has created a day designed to offer something for nearly everyone.

Beginning at 11 a.m., visitors can explore heritage demonstrations including butter churning, ice cream churning, hand quilting and spinning. A historic slideshow, bake sale, silent auction, quilt drawing, and Virginia Dale raffle will also be part of the festivities.

The stage program will explore local history throughout the afternoon. Carl Judson will discuss Halligan Dam at 11:30 a.m., followed by CSU archaeologist and professor Jason LaBelle at 12:30 p.m. Craig Livernash, Adolphus Livernash and Early Livermore History 1:30 p.m. and Al Kuehnast, People & Events that Shaped Livermore: Former Livermore Student’s Research

4:00 – 6:00 Vic Anderson, Cowboy Troubadour, 3-time IWMA Yodeling Champion, world-class whistler, singer/songwriter.

Outside, visitors will find horseshoes, cornhole, donkey rides and other activities. A sack race begins at 12:30 p.m., Cow Pattie Bingo starts at 2 p.m., and an all-ages stick horse barrel race follows at 3:30 p.m. A car meetup is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Bad Billy Goat Roping begins at 5 p.m. after registration at 4 p.m.

Dickey’s Food Truck will be on site throughout the event and the Red Feather and Glacier View Fire departments will have a food booth. Livermore Wranglers 4-H will be selling beverages.

With anniversaries spanning 80 to 250 years, Salute to Mountains & Plains provides an opportunity to recognize history on a national, state and distinctly local scale — while celebrating the community organizations and neighbors carrying those traditions forward.

Salute to Mountains & Plains takes place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Livermore Community Hall, 2044 W. County Road 74E, Livermore, 80536