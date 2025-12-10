Preserving CSU’s Story for Generations

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Morgan Library exhibition marks 50 years of archives safeguarding Colorado State University history and Northern Colorado heritage

Colorado State University is inviting the community to explore its history through a new exhibition, “Saving the Past for the Future: 50 Years of Archives at CSU,” now on view throughout Morgan Library from Fall 2025 through Spring 2026. The yearlong exhibition commemorates the 50th anniversary of CSU’s University Archives and its role in preserving the stories that define campus and Northern Colorado life.

Established on July 1, 1975, the University Archives was created as the official repository for CSU history following the university’s centennial celebration. Before that, records documenting the land-grant institution’s agricultural, technical, and teaching mission were scattered across campus, with no centralized effort to safeguard the university’s own story.

The Archives has since evolved from a makeshift setup with pegboard walls into a climate-controlled suite on the second floor of Morgan Library, plus offsite storage. Today, it is part of the CSU Libraries’ Digital and Archive Services Department, which provides access to more than 550 archival collections that document CSU’s history and Colorado’s water and agricultural heritage.

The department also stewards 150 terabytes of digital files and thousands of rare books, maps, and posters. Many materials are accessible in person and through Mountain Scholar, CSU’s digital repository, giving students, faculty, researchers, and community members a window into how the university and the region have grown and changed over time. Learn more about CSU Libraries and its collections at lib.colostate.edu.

CSU archivists say the exhibition is a chance to reflect on the people, decisions, and events that have shaped both the Archives and the university over the past 50 years. It also highlights why documenting the past matters: the records preserved today help future generations conduct research, celebrate milestones, cultivate curiosity, and hold institutions accountable.

“Saving the Past for the Future: 50 Years of Archives at CSU” is displayed in multiple locations throughout Morgan Library and will remain on view from Fall 2025 through Spring 2026. Community members, alumni, and visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibit as part of their next trip to campus.

For more information, visit lib.colostate.edu.

Attribution: Information provided by CSU Libraries.