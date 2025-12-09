Wellington School Fire Prompts Cleanup After Accidental Woodshop Blaze

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Smoke damage closes portion of Wellington Middle High School for specialized restoration

A school fire at Wellington Middle High School on Sunday afternoon triggered a district-wide response from the Wellington Fire Protection District.

Crews were dispatched at 2:42 p.m. on December 7 and arrived to find moderate smoke conditions and signs that the fire had already self-extinguished. Firefighters quickly located the source—a burned plastic paper towel dispenser—confirming that no active flames remained. Teams worked to ventilate the woodshop and adjacent hallways to remove lingering smoke.

Wellington Middle-High School Fire (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Investigators from Wellington Fire, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control determined the cause to be accidental. While fire damage was contained to the woodshop, moderate smoke damage throughout the hallway areas will require specialized cleaning before students and staff can fully return to regular use of the space.

All units cleared the scene at 6:04 p.m. Sunday.

Wellington Middle-High School Fire (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

For more information about district operations, visit https://www.psdschools.org.

Attribution: Wellington Fire Protection District