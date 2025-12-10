Loveland Veteran to Receive New Roof Through National Support Effort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local installation highlights commitment to veterans and community resilience

Loveland resident and U.S. Navy veteran Wilfried Heppner will receive a new roof on December 11, thanks to Bone Dry Roofing and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The effort underscores the community’s commitment to supporting Northern Colorado veterans who have served and sacrificed for the nation.

Heppner was selected for the project through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating all roofing materials, while Bone Dry Roofing is donating labor for the installation at Heppner’s Loveland home at 414 West 3rd Street.

Since launching in 2016, the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has provided more than 750 free roofs to veterans across the country. This week’s installation extends that impact to another Northern Colorado household, offering safety and peace of mind as winter approaches.

For more information about the Roof Deployment Project or how to get involved, visit:

https://www.owenscorning.com/roofdeployment

Additional information about Bone Dry Roofing is available at:

https://bonedry.com/fort-collins/service-areas/loveland-co/

Attribution: Owens Corning / Bone Dry Roofing