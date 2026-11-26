Fort Collins Wildlife Rehabilitation Center invites families to meet live raptors, explore its wildlife hospital, and support conservation this holiday season.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado families can celebrate the holiday season and discover the fascinating world of birds of prey at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program’s Winter Wonderland Open House on Saturday, December 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

The free event will take place at the nonprofit’s facility at 720 E. Vine Drive in Fort Collins, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at wildlife rehabilitation and opportunities to meet live educational ambassador birds.

Guests can enjoy family-friendly conservation activities, shop for unique holiday gifts, and purchase food from the Wild Brats food truck.

Visitors are also encouraged to participate in the organization’s holiday giving initiative, Present for Persephone, by donating items from Watson’s Wish List.

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“Our Open Houses are always such a fun time,” said Carin Avila, RMRP executive director. “Our guests experience the wonder of raptors, learn how rehabilitation happens, and feel the joy of supporting wildlife conservation, all in one afternoon.”

Since 1987, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program has helped thousands of injured birds of prey while advancing wildlife conservation through education, rehabilitation, and research.

Admission is free, and no registration is required. Donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit rmrp.org, email [email protected],g or call 970-484-7756.